Lethean Market Capitalization Achieves $753,932.61 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $753,932.61 and approximately $3,000.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,958.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.70 or 0.04587440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00478629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.01641449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.30 or 0.00648171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00551232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.00418334 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00263570 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

