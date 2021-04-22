Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
Read More: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.