Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

