LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,901,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,246. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

