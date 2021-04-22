LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after acquiring an additional 313,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,901,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,246. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09.
In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.