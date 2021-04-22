LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $10,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,879,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

SHC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,430. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

