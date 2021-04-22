LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $48,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,060,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 241,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

