LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,588. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

