LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $102.22 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $102,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 33.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,557. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $264.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.