LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $186.47 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 6.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $186,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 551.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,179.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.66. 6,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $313.72. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

