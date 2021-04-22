LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,420. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

