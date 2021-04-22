LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 115,890 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 115,890 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $116.55. 86,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

