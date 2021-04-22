LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,433. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

