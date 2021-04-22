LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 1,000 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.29. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,858. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.57. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

