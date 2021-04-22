LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 165,000 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Gogo worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 33,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,809. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

