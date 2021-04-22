LGT Capital Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770,600 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,818,732. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

