Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.34. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 3,914 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.