Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Up 5.5%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 3,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 28 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 12,557.77 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

