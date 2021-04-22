Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $7.14 million and $667,968.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.00984276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.43 or 1.00063909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00628443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

