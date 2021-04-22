LifeVantage (LFVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter.

LFVN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

