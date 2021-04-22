Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 52,312 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.33.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
