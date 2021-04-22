Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.50. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 52,312 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.33.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

