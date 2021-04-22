Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00004692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.12 or 0.00467473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

