Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00004425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00517860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

