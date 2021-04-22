LikeCoin Price Down 4.6% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $33,255.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,838,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,733,366 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

