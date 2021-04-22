Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LLNW opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

