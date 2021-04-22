Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

LMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.