Lincoln Capital Corp Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 11.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $83.56.

