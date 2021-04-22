Lincoln Capital Corp Has $3.34 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.22. 6,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.