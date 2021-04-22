Lincoln Capital Corp Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 985,209 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

