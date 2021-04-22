Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $1.38 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 469,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,957. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

