Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 92,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

