Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LECO opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

