LinkEye Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00286145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01043628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00692108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.19 or 0.99842779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

