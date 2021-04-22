LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Tops $24.32 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. LiquidApps has a market cap of $24.32 million and $40,138.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

