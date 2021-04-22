Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0104 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $555,312.53 and approximately $87,240.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00281528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.01008337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00676797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,532.12 or 1.00876040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.