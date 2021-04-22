Liquity Market Capitalization Reaches $801,842.02 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.30 or 0.00072178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $801,842.02 and $7.13 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

