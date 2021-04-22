Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,854.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.95 million and $4,854.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 720,296,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

