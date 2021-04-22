Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.20. The stock had a trading volume of 307,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average is $323.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

