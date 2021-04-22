Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.20. The stock had a trading volume of 307,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average is $323.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $93.38 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.
In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.92.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
