Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $384.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.81. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

