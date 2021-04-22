Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.92.
LAD traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.50. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $417.98.
In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,921,000 after buying an additional 815,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,320,000 after purchasing an additional 959,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
