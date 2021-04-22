Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $462.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.92.

LAD traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.50. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,921,000 after buying an additional 815,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,320,000 after purchasing an additional 959,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

