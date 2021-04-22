Lition Price Tops $0.0104 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Lition has a total market cap of $371,290.29 and approximately $76,295.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,578.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.95 or 0.04791214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00517637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $941.41 or 0.01724890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.79 or 0.00705019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00547540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.54 or 0.00446228 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00251369 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

