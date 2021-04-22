Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 108,430 shares.The stock last traded at $270.70 and had previously closed at $269.88.

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

