Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 108,430 shares.The stock last traded at $270.70 and had previously closed at $269.88.
Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.10.
In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)
Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.