LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.44

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

