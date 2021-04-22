Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 54.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

