Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

