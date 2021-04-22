Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.
Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.
In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.