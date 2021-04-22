Livenodes Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00035061 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002647 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

