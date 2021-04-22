LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LKQ opened at $44.45 on Thursday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

