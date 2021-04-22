LKQ (LKQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LKQ opened at $44.45 on Thursday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
