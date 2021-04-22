Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,004 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.