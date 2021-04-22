LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $10,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00077126 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003354 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

