Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $387.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

