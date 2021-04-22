Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.97 and its 200 day moving average is $357.81. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $952,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.