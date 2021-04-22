LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $5.28 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $199,008.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00009583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

